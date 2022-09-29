Mac Jones is taking it day by day.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick made that abundantly clear on Wednesday.

During his press conference, he used the phrase “day by day” not once, not twice, but twelve times! TWELVE!

Belichick pressers have yielded some strange diabolical performance theater over the years.

You can add Wednesday’s performance to the list.

But this brings me to a bigger point, though.

Why are NFL head coaches so cagy about injuries?

No one is more guilty of being intentionally vague than Packers head coach Matt LaFleur.

There’s no harm in saying how a player is actually feeling or what the extent of an injury actually is.

You’re not giving the opponent a competitive advantage by releasing that info.

They’re going to prepare 100% anyway.

LaFleur and Belichick are one step short of going full hockey mode and saying, “upper body injury” or “lower body injury.”

You may think this is ultimately inconsequential now.

Clarity is only going to become more important, though, with the rise of sports betting.

I guess we’ll just have to take it, to steal a phrase, day by day.

