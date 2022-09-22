If you’re not starting to get concerned, you’re just not paying attention.

Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari missed practice again on Wednesday, as he continues his arduous climb back to the field.

He’s played 27 largely meaningless snaps in 21 months since tearing his ACL on New Year’s Eve of 2020.

Even if he’s healthy this weekend, he’ll be going onto a field in Tampa that has a reputation for being slick and unreliable at times.

Maybe you target next week at home against the Patriots?

If he can’t play, though, he’s certainly not going to have his first start back on a non-NFL surface the following week in London.

You can see how this thing could snowball quickly.

If the Packers were expecting it to take this long, it’s a puzzling decision why they’d keep him on the 53-man roster to start the year.

This injury recovery has been nothing short of a nightmare.

I’m sure that nobody is more frustrated than Bakhtiari himself.

At some point, though, you’ve just gotta give it a go.

The fact that that hasn’t happened yet says all you need to know.

