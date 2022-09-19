“Enough with the trick plays, Bert. Run the dang ball!”

The Packers could well heed the advice of Sandra Bullock in “The Blind Side.”

They certainly did on Sunday Night.

Aaron Jones put the team on his back and carried them to a 27 to 10 get right win over the Bears.

170 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns – one on the ground and one through the air.

AJ Dillon no slouch as well.

18 carries for 61 bruising yards, blemished by a poorly timed fumble.

37 combined touches for Jones and Dillon.

It ain’t 2011 anymore.

This needs to be the formula for the Packers, at least in the early part of this season.

Run to set up the pass, not the other way around.

It may frustrate Aaron Rodgers, but he loves winning above all else.

Turn around and hand the ball to 33 and 28.

Period.

