There’s an old adage in the NFL: a win’s a win, no matter how you get it.

That’s like 90% true for the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night.

They certainly cannot afford to start the season 0 and 2 against two divisional opponents with a trip to Tampa looming.

They’ll happily take the win however it comes, but style matters on Sunday night.

This needs to be a “get right” game for the Packers.

The offense needs to look smoother, more in rhythm, and more comfortable to raise the confidence level of everyone involved.

That’s obvious.

And this defense needs to prove that it can be the elite top 5 unit that it was projected to be.

Not the shell of itself that got gashed for 400 yards and created zero turnovers.

Touchdowns, sacks, turnovers, splash plays, dancing, swagger.

These things matter more than normal for the Packers on Sunday night.

Even a close win won’t instill a ton of confidence heading into a matchup with the greatest of all-time.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.