A perfectly apropos ending to a wild Week 1.

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos fall to the hapless, Geno Smith-led Seattle Seahawks in Russ’ return home.

It was just the last in a line of a puzzling weekend of results in the NFL.

The defending Super Bowl champs smoked by three touchdowns on their home field.

The Bears take down the Niners in a swimming pool.

A Bill Belichick coached Patriots team looks totally inept.

The Colts and Texans play to a tie.

The Giants go on the road and take down last year’s #1 seed in the AFC.

And of course, the Packers, well, we don’t need to rehash that one again.

You can take solace in this, though.

Weird stuff happened all over the NFL this week, not just in Minnesota.

Every team is still trying to find its footing, not just Green Bay.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.