Last year at this time, Packers fans were reeling following a 38-3 loss in the 2021 opener to the New Orleans Saints.

It wasn’t nearly as bad Sunday in Minnesota but many Packers fans are feeling similar frustrations.

“Before I panicked, I would keep in mind that this has happened before,” said Brett Favre on his weekly radio show on 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee. “I don’t know if I would do a whole lot different. I would do what has gotten you to this point.”

He’s not wrong about the regular season success the Packers have experienced in three years under Head Coach Matt LaFleur. In each of his first three seasons running things in Titletown, LaFleur has led the team to 13 wins. Still, each season ended without a trip to the Super Bowl.

“I don’t think it’s necessarily that the Packers played that bad,” said Favre. “The Vikings played exceptionally well. They really surprised me, to be honest with you.”

