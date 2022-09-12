Well that didn’t take long.

We knew coming into this Packers’ season that Aaron Rodgers was going to need to be patient with his young wide receivers.

The patience lasted exactly one play.

Rodgers and head coach Matt LaFleur dialed up a deep shot to Christian Watson right out of the gate against the Vikings.

A premeditated plan to stun Minnesota and to boost the confidence of the rookie wide out.

Watson ran a beautiful route.

Rodgers threw the perfect ball.

Then, clank.

Right through Watson’s hands.

That play set the tone for the entire game on Sunday.

Two plays later, fellow rookie Romeo Doubs broke in on a route where he should’ve broken out.

Another Rodgers’ pass hit the turf.

Neither Watson nor Doubs was targeted for the rest of the first half.

Predictably, the eye rolls and the angry gesticulation began immediately on the sideline for #12.

Most concerning, though: you never saw Rodgers talking with his receivers on the sideline.

No pats on the back.

No words of encouragement.

Just expletives directed at his Microsoft Surface Tablet and his old friend Tom Clements.

Attitude reflects leadership, captain.

It wasn’t great on Sunday.

