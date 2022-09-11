MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Justin Jefferson started his third season with Minnesota by smashing rival Green Bay for 184 receiving yards and two touchdowns in a 23-7 victory over the Packers. That gave new Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell a win in his first game. Jefferson set an all-time Vikings receiving record with 158 yards in the first half.

The three-time defending NFC North champion Packers fell flat in their opener for the second straight season.

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers predicted there would be growing pains with their young wide receivers this year. That started on their first snap of the first game when rookie Christian Watson broke wide open and dropped what would have been a 75-yard touchdown pass. Rodgers finished 22 for 34 for 195 yards, one interception and one lost fumble.