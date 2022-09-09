The Green Bay Packers have an air of confidence about them heading into Sunday’s opener, and why not?

When you’ve won the division 3 years in a row, you have a right to feel that way.

But if there’s one threat to that divisional crown in 2022, it’s Sunday’s opponent: the Minnesota Vikings.

When the Packers have struggled against Minnesota in the past, it’s been because they couldn’t stop the run.

That’ll be the key on Sunday.

You can expect the Packers offense to look a little clunky and out of sorts with so many young pieces and no Davante Adams.

If Dalvin Cook and the Vikings are gouging the Packers on the ground early, it could be a long afternoon.

Not only is Cook dangerous himself, but his established presence sets up the deep passing game to Justin Jefferson, one of the league’s premier young receivers

Oh, by the way, running keeps Aaron Rodgers off the field.

If the Packers can hold Cook in check, though, it’ll allow Rodgers and his young receiving corps to establish a rhythm and not have to score so many points.

As interesting as Green Bay’s passing offense will be, some things just never change.

Put the ball in Kirk Cousins’ hands.

Stop the run, win the game.

It’s really that simple.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.