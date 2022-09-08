Another unhappy camper.

For years now, disgruntled former Packers have lobbed criticism back toward Green Bay.

Za’Darius Smith is just the latest in line.

The former Packer turned Viking told GoLongTD.com, in an article published on Wednesday, that he felt mistreated inside the walls of 1265 Lombardi Avenue in the wake of his back injury last season.

The way he was treated inspired his Favre-ian move to Minnesota.

When asked about Smith’s comments, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur responded by saying that he had a different recollection of how things transpired.

Aaron Rodgers echoed his head coach’s commentary.

As it often the case, the truth likely lies somewhere in the middle.

The Packers probably felt like Smith, to some extent, gave up on the team when he wasn’t getting what he wanted from a contract perspective, using his back as an excuse to hold out.

Smith probably felt as though that he was sacrificing his body for the team, while not getting the respect nor compensation that he deserved in doing so.

Not being voted a captain by his teammates in 2021 only added fuel to the fire.

Regardless of the truth, this whole situation adds motivation for Smith, Rodgers, and LaFleur, in an already heated rivalry game.

Get your popcorn ready.

Sunday’s going to be a show.

