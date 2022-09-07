Life without Davante Adams starts Sunday.

It could be a rude awakening.

The Packers hoped throughout this offseason that Allen Lazard, Sammy Watkins, Randall Cobb, and a bunch of rookies would be able to fill the Adams void by committee.

Injuries had other ideas.

Heading into this weekend’s opener, it’s looking like Lazard might be unavailable.

That would leave Watkins, Cobb, Romeo Doubs in his first NFL game, Christian Watson taking his first NFL snaps of any kind, Amari Rodgers, and Juwann Winfree.

Yikes.

Loud environment, on the road, good defense, divisional opponent.

We’re going to find out very early just how good these rookies are and just how patient Aaron Rodgers is going to be.

It’s trial by fire on Sunday.

