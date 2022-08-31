More potential acrimony in Green Bay.

The Packers whittled their roster down to 53 on Tuesday.

By and large, there were no terribly surprising cuts.

The most notable was Juwann Winfree.

Winfree has popped in camp each of the past two seasons, catching the eyes of yours truly, but more importantly, of Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers went out of his way not once, but twice during training camp this summer to publicly praise the 4th year wide receiver out of Colorado.

So why cut him?

Well, the Packers chose to hold onto this year’s 7th round pick, Samori Toure.

It’s worth noting that Rodgers has lauded Toure publicly, too.

Rodgers will be less of a malcontent this year now that his future in Green Bay is secured.

But if things get off to a clunky start with the receivers, don’t be surprised if QB1 pops off on the mic toward his GM once again.

Hopefully they can sneak Winfree onto their practice squad and everyone goes home happy.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.