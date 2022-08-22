Well, well, well, look who’s starting to come around.

Jordan Love looked good on Friday night.

Confident, poised, in control during a 20 to 10 preseason win over the Saints.

He even made some throws that were, dare I say, Rodgers-esque.

Fans haven’t been very patient with the much-maligned third year quarterback.

I’ve never understood why.

It wasn’t his fault that he was drafted at the height of acrimony between Aaron Rodgers and Brian Gutekunst.

His rookie season was a wash as far as I’m concerned.

It’s impossible to develop a rookie quarterback in a season significantly altered by the pandemic.

He struggled at moments during Year 2, as young quarterbacks tend to do.

Now, in Year 3, low and behold, signs of progress.

There’s going to be a temptation to trade Love while the chips are hot, especially given Rodgers’ freshly minted contract.

I say hold on to the kid.

Good quarterbacks are hard to find in the NFL and Rodgers, himself, has admitted that he’s taking things one year at a time.

Jordan Love might still be the Packers’ future, and contrary to popular belief, they just might have another good one.

