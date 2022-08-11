Aaron Rodgers will not play Friday when the Packers begin the pre-season against the 49ers.

Rodgers shouldn’t play against the Saints in week-2 or the pre-season finale against the Chiefs either.

Roughly 30 of the Packers most impactful players watched from the sidelines last pre-season and it showed in week-1 of the regular season. Remember that 38-3 loss to the Saints?

What you may not remember is the Packers rattling off seven wins in a row after that week-1 debacle.

The pre-season is important for some, but not for all.

Rookies need all the time they can get. The more snaps Jordan Love takes at quarterback, the better for his development. Minus two all-pro starters, the Packers offensive line needs to play – every one of them.

But not Rodgers who was turned off of the pre-season after watching Jordy Nelson crumble to the ground in Pittsburgh with a torn ACL in 2015.

Rodgers hasn’t played a pre-season snap since 2018 and has earned back-to-back MVP awards. He should never play another pre-season snap for the rest of his career.

