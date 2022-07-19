Kind. Compassionate. Patient. Understanding. Aaron Rodgers?

Those things haven’t necessarily been synonymous in the past.

But that’s what Randall Cobb sees in his quarterback heading into 2022.

The veteran wide receiver told Wilde & Tausch on ESPN Wisconsin on Monday that he expects a “softer” Rodgers when it comes to his relationships with his young wide receivers.

That’s easy to say in July.

It’s harder to do when the games begin to matter.

Before anything else, Rodgers is a competitor. He wants to win.

The first time Christian Watson or Romeo Doubs or Samori Toure runs the wrong route in the game, my money is on one of those patented Rodgers’ eyerolls that screams, “do better.”

Striking the balance here will be key.

Rodgers needs to demand a high standard out of these guys while also understanding that they need time to grow.

Cobb sees it, and I trust Cobb.

But sometimes believing is seeing.

I need to see a changed Rodgers before I believe this one.

