Rory McIlroy is becoming golf’s Aaron Rodgers.

His 8-year long major drought will turn 9 next spring after another narrow miss at The Open.

It’s not like Rory isn’t playing well.

In fact, he’s playing better than anybody.

He posted the lowest aggregate score of any golfer who made the cut at all 4 majors this year.

He never won.

He fired a bogey-free round from the final pairing on Sunday, and still came up short.

The Rodgers’ comparison is simple.

An all-time great talent that burst onto the championship scene early, only to go through an extended drought, leaving us all wondering if he should’ve won more.

It’s not a perfect parallel.

At 38, Rodgers is running out of time.

Rory’s only 33.

In a game that’s far less taxing on the body, he’s got a ton of time, a tremendous attitude, and a positive mindset to grow the game.

You just hope that all the narrow misses don’t crush his belief that he can win a major once again.

When he finally breaks the drought, the pain and agony will make the success that much sweeter…for Rory and for Rodgers.

