Aaron Rodgers said all the right things on Wednesday.

The newly tattooed quarterback, playing on a freshly minted $150 million contract extolled the virtues of patience and trust when talking about his young wide receivers.

He understands that it’s going to be a process for them and for him.

It’s going to take time and there might be some growing pains early in the season.

That’s all fine and well now.

But let’s face it: Aaron isn’t the most patient person in the world.

Freezing out receivers, poor body language, eye rolls, publicly throwing play-callers under the bus.

When he’s frustrated, he’s not going to keep it to himself.

He’ll show you, and he’ll tell you.

That strategy may work with vets.

It’s not going to work with this new cast of characters in 2022.

You can say the right things in July, but you need to act those things out in August and September.

Only time with tell if Rodgers can carry his Zen offseason attitude into the heat of battle when training camp begins.

