Mark Murphy’s tenure as leader of the Pack is coming to a close

The Packers’ President announced on Saturday that, as is customary protocol, he’ll transition out of his current role in the summer of 2025.

All members of the Packers board do exactly that when they turn 70 years old.

With 3 years left as President, it’s fair to start taking stock of what type of legacy Murphy will leave to his successor.

Off the field? A+.

Murphy grown the Packers from a corner store mom and pop shop to a money-printing corporation with a globally recognized brand.

He deserves a ton of credit for the most recent round of stadium renovations, the growth of the Titletown District, and the overall positive financial status of the team.

As for football operations, the rest is still unwritten.

While he’s got a Super Bowl under his belt, a lot of the building blocks were in place prior to his ascension to President.

The current regime is undoubtedly his, from head coach on down.

One more Super Bowl will cement his place in Packers’ lore.

I can think of somebody else in the same position that has about 3 years left in Green Bay, too.

