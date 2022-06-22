Rob Gronkowski changed the game.

Maybe the greatest tight end of all-time is retiring from professional football.

Gronkowski became one of Tom Brady’s favorite targets with both the Patriots and the Buccaneers.

He hangs ’em up as a 4-time Super Bowl champion.

Bigger than all of that, though, Gronk’s legacy will be that he changed the game.

Look around the league.

You can’t find a single team that doesn’t have or isn’t looking for an athletic, receiving tight end.

While guys like Tony Gonzalez & Antonio Gates knocked on the door of making tight ends cool, Gronk kicked it wide open.

Now, every team is trying to find their version of the charismatic pass-catching threat.

George Kittle in San Francisco, Travis Kelce in Kansas City, even Robert Tonyan in Green Bay.

They’re all following in the footsteps of Gronk.

With his personality, you’re sure to see a lot of him in his post-football career.

But his next stop in football is clear: The Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

