Allen Lazard is back in Green Bay.

The veteran officially signed his restricted free agent tender on Monday.

That means he’s back on a 1-year deal worth about 4 million bucks.

This shouldn’t be as big of a deal as it is, but it is.

Lazard is going to be the Packers’ top wide receiver heading into the 2022 season.

He’s the guy that Aaron Rodgers’ trusts the most.

He’s going to have to be the guy that makes the gargantuan jump forward.

Last year was a career year for Lazard.

He caught 40 balls for 513 yards and 8 touchdowns.

If the Packers offense this year is going to look anything like it did last year, he’s going to need to double those numbers in catches and yards, and flirt with 10 touchdowns again.

It’s a lot to ask for a guy that’s never been asked to be a bona fide #1 or quite frankly, a bona fide #2.

Oh, by the way, he won’t have Davante Adams to command all the attention now.

That falls on him.

A large chunk of the Packers’ Super Bowl hopes will rest on his shoulders.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.