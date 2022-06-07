Hey, I remember you.

Finally, Aaron Rodgers is in Green Bay.

The Packers’ quarterback reporting to mandatory minicamp on Monday, ahead of Tuesday’s practice.

Maybe, to you, this is much ado about nothing.

All the clamoring about where the heck Rodgers has been throughout OTA’s is inconsequential.

The fact of the matter is that it’s not.

Aaron’s presence matters.

It matters on the field for the cavalcade of new wide receivers he’ll be throwing to.

It matters to the other veterans, who followed Rodgers’ lead in skipping OTA’s.

And it matters from a chemistry-building perspective for a team that failed to win a playoff game last season.

Every year is a new year, and the Packers are starting from scratch.

You can’t really start until your quarterback is there.

Way to go. You showed up. Now get to work.

