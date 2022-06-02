It’s probably been this way since he was a little kid.

Racing you to the car. Video games. Football. Golf. Badminton. Croquet. Bocce Ball.

Whatever the game is, Aaron Rodgers wants to beat you at it.

We saw that competitive spirit on display on Wednesday night during TNT’s “The Match.”

While Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, and Josh Allen were out there to trash talk, have fun, and raise some money for charity, Rodgers had winning on his mind.

He certainly participated in those hijinks, but the golf was serious business, too.

At the end of the day, he wanted to win, and win he did.

The quarterback sank a 20-footer to seal the victory on the final hole.

Would I prefer he be at OTA’s with the rest of his teammates? Absolutely.

As a Packers fan, you should feel that way, too.

But you gotta love seeing that vintage competitive spirit on display once again.

Hopefully it translates from the golf course to the football field in 2022.

