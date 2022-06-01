Matt LaFleur was annoyed on Tuesday.
For the 2nd consecutive session of OTA’s, a long list of veteran players, headlined by Aaron Rodgers, did not show.
These workouts are still technically voluntary.
That didn’t stop great players from around the league from showing up to theirs, including Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen, who Rodgers will be taking on in “The Match” tonight in Vegas.
These aren’t just any other dudes.
They’re fellow Super Bowl contenders.
They don’t need to show up, but they wanted to.
Allen said as much on his first day at OTA’s.
Every year is a new year.
New players, new receivers, new chemistry to develop, new rapport to build.
Not just in Green Bay…everywhere.
Mahomes lost his top wide receiver, too.
He’s there, working on it.
Rodgers is not.
There’s a great line in the legendary football movie “Remember The Titans.”
“Attitude reflects leadership, captain.”
Right now, the attitude in Green Bay is annoyed, and it’s a reflection of the captain.