Absent.

As far as we know, Aaron Rodgers is not with his teammates at OTA’s in Green Bay.

And that’s totally fine for Aaron.

He doesn’t need to be there.

He doesn’t need to be practicing in helmets and shorts.

He doesn’t need these reps in May at this point of his career.

What he often fails to understand is that this isn’t about him.

It’s about his teammates.

It’s about Christian Watson, who needs to step in immediately and replace the gigantic vacancy left by Davante Adams.

It’s about Sammy Watkins, who Rodgers said he couldn’t wait to work with.

I guess he can wait, because he’s not there.

It’s about Jordan Love and Amari Rodgers and AJ Dillon…young guys that want to take that next step.

And it’s about showing the young leaders on defense how to be leaders when you’re gone.

Of course, Aaron doesn’t need OTA’s, but everybody else does.

So, if things aren’t clicking the first couple of weeks of training camp or of the regular season, I don’t want to see any eyerolls or disinterested shrugs or freezing out of receivers.

You forfeit your right to do any of that when you just don’t show up.

