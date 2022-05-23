OTA’s.

For quite some time now, they haven’t really mattered for the Green Bay Packers.

It hasn’t been consequential if Aaron Rodgers or Brett Favre showed up.

As long as they were ready to roll by training camp, Super Bowl aspirations were right on track.

That’s not the case in 2022.

These OTA’s that begin today in Green Bay matter.

Sure, it’s just dudes in helmets and shorts working out.

But the chemistry building starts now.

There are too many new pieces of import, most notably Christian Watson, that need to hit the ground running for the Packers to be successful this season.

Aaron Rodgers needs to be present to facilitate that process.

And if he’s not, what sort of leap will Jordan Love make into 2022?

These questions will be answered starting today as the Packers embark on another journey toward that Vince Lombardi Trophy.