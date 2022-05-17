For as long as I can remember, the identity of the Green Bay Packers has been offensive football.

Score as many points as possible with an all-time great quarterback under center.

The identity of the Green Bay Packers is changing right in front of our eyes.

It’s clear that the Packers are creating, at minimum, a more balanced football team, and at maximum, a team that thrives on defense.

Actions speak louder than words, so let’s look at their actions.

They let their star wide receiver walk away, while paying the likes of DeVondre Campbell, Rasul Douglas, and Jaire Alexander.

They’re giving Rashan Gary a chance to thrive by letting Za’Darius Smith go.

And they’ve now spent their last 3 first round picks on defensive players, two in the first round this year alone.

Aaron Rodgers is always going to be the captain of the ship, but he’ll turn 39 this season.

Even if he defies Father Time, the Packers understand that they need to take pressure off of him.

It appears the Packers are doubling down on their strengths instead of improving their weaknesses.

And right now, for the first time in a long time, their strength is on D.

