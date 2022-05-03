It’s that time of year again.

Time for Draft Grades.

The 2022 NFL Draft is officially in the books from the first pick to Mr. Irrelevant.

How did Brian Gutekunst and the Packers grade out?

I have no idea.

Neither does anybody else grading any NFL Draft class for any team around the league.

The GM’s that made the picks don’t even know.

You think a GM is going to come out and say, “Eh, we just did okay?”

No chance.

Everyone’s excited about the players they picked.

Everyone thinks they selected 10 future Hall of Famers.

How could anyone possibly grade these picks on a scale of A to F two days after the conclusion of the draft?

Two days?



Give it two years.

Maybe then we’ll have an idea of just how these prospects might pan out.

Until these guys actually get on the field, these draft grades are just a testament to our insatiable desire to consume NFL content.

In reality, nobody knows anything.

