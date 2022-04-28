The more I chew on the first round of the NFL Draft, the harder it is to swallow.

Sure, Quay Walker may be awesome. So, too, may Devonta Wyatt.

But six wide receivers were selected in the first round.

Two veteran wide receivers were traded.

None of them are waking up this morning as Green Bay Packers.

It’s hard to feel like Brian Gutekunst didn’t get lapped by the rest of the NFL.

Maybe there’s a trade for a veteran to come.

Maybe they’ll find a nice fit in the 2nd or 3rd round.

But this isn’t just anybody you’re trying to replace.

This is Davante freaking Adams.

You can just replace 169 targets, 1,600 yards, and 11 touchdowns with some dude you like in the 2nd round.

And that’s not adding in Marquez Valdez-Scantling’s production.

The Packers needed to take a big swing.

So far, they’re striking out with the bat sitting on their shoulder.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.