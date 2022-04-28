Tonight is a gigantic night in the history of the Green Bay Packers organization.

Sure, you could look at it as just another NFL Draft.

Just another crapshoot, where the likelihood of taking a future star is just as high as selecting a bust.

Most years, that’s true.

This year, though, that statement couldn’t be more false.

The stakes are just higher for the Packers.

A year ago on draft night, it was reported that Aaron Rodgers wanted out of Green Bay.

Somehow, someway, the entire organization navigated that storm to a point where he’s signed on for three more years.

In the process, though, they lost their top wide receiver.

The clock ticking louder and louder now to win that elusive second Super Bowl ring.

3 years at best.

That’s what you’ve got left with Aaron Rodgers.

Tonight can’t just be another NFL Draft.

Not for the Packers.

Not for Brian Gutekunst.

He has to hit this one out of the park.

