Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst made it clear on Wednesday.

Wide receiver just isn’t as big of a deal for him as it might be for those on the outside.

Gutekunst raved about Sammy Watkins, Allen Lazard, and Randall Cobb while also pointing out that the team has a history in selecting wide receivers in the 2nd and 3rd rounds.

We all need to prepare ourselves for the very real possibility that the Packers use neither of their first-round picks on a wide out.

This draft is top-heavy.

If Gutey can’t or doesn’t want to trade up to get a guy he loves, he may just let the board come to him and address other needs.

Edge rusher…O-Line…there are other directions he could go that would yield better value.

That approach would fall much more in line with the Packers’ M.O. than making a splashy move at a position of need.

Maybe it’s all smoke and mirrors.

Who knows?

I think they should swing for the fences.

But the more I read and the more I hear, the more I believe that the Packers feel they can adequately address their receiver needs outside of the first round.

That’s the Packer way after all.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.