Let’s squash this right now.

Deebo Samuel ain’t coming to Green Bay.

The disgruntled Niners offensive weapon has asked for a trade out of San Francisco.

Would he fit in Green Bay? Absolutely.

He’d fit damn near anywhere.

Would the Packers want him? Absolutely.

They need all the wide receiver help they can get, and Samuel provides a threat in the run game as well.

Could the Packers afford him? Absolutely.

They tried to pay Davante Adams.

He left.

Samuel would cost less, and the Packers have the draft capital to make a trade happen.

So, what’s the hold up?

San Francisco.

There’s a snowball’s chance in a Lambeau Field tailgate bonfire that the Niners would trade Deebo to another NFC contender.

Ain’t gonna happen.

