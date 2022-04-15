It’s a start.

The Packers are signing veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins to a 1-year, $4 million deal.

Watkins was highly touted coming out of Clemson in 2014.

After back-to-back great seasons in Buffalo to start his career, he’s tailed off dramatically.

He’s a nice piece to help fill out the roster, which is exactly what the Packers need right now.

But if Brian Gutekunst thinks his work is done, he’s sorely mistaken.

He still needs to scour the free agent market for more players of Watkins’ caliber.

He still needs to be aggressive at wide receiver in the first round of the draft.

I’d even be in favor of trading up to draft a Chris Olave, a Garrett Wilson, or a Jameson Williams, the three premier receiving prospects in this draft.

It takes more than just one guy to replace Davante Adams.

Gutey’s off to a good start, but there’s far more work to be done.

Click HERE for more Extra Points.