Tom Clements confirmed on Wednesday what we had all speculated.

He’s back because Aaron Rodgers asked him to be.

Rodgers directly contacted his old quarterbacks coach after the season.

This wasn’t a Gutey decision or a LaFleur decision or a Murphy decision or a Ball decision.

This was all Rodgers.

This is now the 2nd time in a year that Rodgers has been given executive control of a major decision.

First, it was the trade for Randall Cobb. Now, it’s the return of Clements.

He’s still wearing that G on the side of his helmet, so obviously he’s happy with the power he has.

But where do the Packers draw the line and where should they?

Is it just good buddies and favorite coaches?

Or does the front office need the #12 stamp of approval on draft picks in 2 weeks?

Giving him this much power is good because he’s still here.

But with great power comes great responsibility.

How much of that responsibility will Rodgers be willing to shoulder if things go South?

History tells us, little to none.

