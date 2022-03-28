There’s not much time to mess around here.

It’s no secret that the Packers’ wide receiving corps is significantly depleted in the wake of the Davante Adams trade.

Marquez Valdez-Scantling signing with the Chiefs in free agency compounds the issue.

What the Packers do have going for them is draft capital.

A lot of it.

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst has 2 firsts and 2 seconds in this year’s draft, that starts a little over a month from today.

Green Bay’s M.O. is always to draft and develop.

In most years, that’s fine.

At this stage of Aaron Rodgers’ career, there’s no time to develop.

You need impact players now.

Before the draft, Gutey needs to spend one of those first round picks to acquire an established veteran wide receiver.

Then, he can use the other on the rookie of his choosing in what’s considered a deep draft class at the position.

You’re not going to replace Davante Adams, but you can try to recreate him in the aggregate.

That combination of a vet and a first rounder might get you close.

