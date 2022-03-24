What the hell is going on?

That the tweet of Bills’ star wide receiver Stefon Diggs on Wednesday as another star wide receiver was traded.

He tweeted exactly what we were all thinking.

First, it was Davante Adams to Vegas.

Now, it’s Tyreek Hill to Miami.

I’ll tell you exactly what’s happening, Stef.

It’s actually clear to see.

The Packers and Chiefs rewarded their star quarterbacks with historically rich contract extensions.

All of a sudden, when their star wide receivers wanted to get paid, those teams couldn’t afford to shell out the dough.

It’s really that simple.

Now, the Packers and Chiefs – arguably the two best regular season teams of the last decade in the NFL – are left scrambling to fill their wide receiving corps.

Don’t be fooled by these front offices saying that they would’ve paid as much or more to keep these guys.

It’s a fiction.

It’s posturing to save face with their fanbases, saying “see, we tried!”

Don’t listen when people say that the salary cap isn’t real.

You’re seeing the implications of it right in front of your eyes.

