A Favre-ian move by Za’Darius Smith.

The former Packer is signing a 3-year, $42 million deal to join the Minnesota Vikings.

Smith was a non-factor this past season dealing with a mysterious back injury that some speculated had more to do with contract negotiations than anything else.

He played in the Packers’ first game against the Saints and their last game against the 49ers.

That’s it.

The best ability is availability, and Za’Darius wasn’t available, so the Packers moved on.

If he is available, though, this is a problem for the Green and Gold.

Smith logged 26 sacks in his previous two seasons in Green Bay.

If that guy shows up in Minnesota, the Vikings stand a chance to close the gap atop the division.

The Packers, of course, still have Aaron Rodgers, but moves like this scream that the rest of the division feels for the first time in a while like they have a chance.

Like the team in Green Bay is vulnerable.

And you know what?

So do I.

