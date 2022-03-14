Yeah, see, this is why Davante Adams ain’t playing under the franchise tag.

The NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport reported on Monday morning that Adams has told the Packers he won’t play under the tag in 2022.

Later in the day, the Jaguars signed free agent wide out Christian Kirk to a 4-year deal worth $84 million!

Kirk is a fine player, but he’s nowhere near Davante’s stratosphere.

I’m sure Davante is sitting back saying, “If Christian freaking Kirk can get $21 million per year, I’m not getting out of bed for less than $25 million.”

The franchise tag is set to pay him about $20 million.

The other scary part about all of this is that Aaron Rodgers has made it very clear that he’s yet to put pen to paper.

You’d be crazy to think that isn’t correlated with Davante’s situation.

We all thought the drama was over.

As it turns out, it’s only just begun.

