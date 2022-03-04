What the heck is taking so long?

Davante Adams. That’s what.

Still no decision from Aaron Rodgers on his future, and it has absolutely nothing to do with him.

It’s pretty simple at this point.

If Davante Adams is back in Green Bay, so too, will be Aaron Rodgers.

If he’s not, Aaron is gone.

The Packers have until Tuesday to franchise tag Adams.

If they don’t, he’d hit the open market, free to explore his value.

He wants top money. Rodgers wants top money, too.

If you pay both, you likely can’t field a championship team around them.

If you lose both, you’re in a full on rebuild.

These are the things that keep Brian Gutekunst up at night.

What should happen?

Rodgers should take less. Adams should take the tag. The Packers should build around those pillars.

They all make one great run at the Super Bowl, then everyone hits free agency next year.

That’s my take.

But pride, ego, and money are getting in the way.

