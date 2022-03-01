Can Aaron Rodgers have his cake and eat it, too?

Still no decision from #12 on his future.

That being said, Ian Rapaport of the NFL Network is reporting that the Packers are working on a deal with Rodgers’ camp if he chooses to return to Green Bay.

The short-term deal would make him the highest paid player in football.

Last week, ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported a deal could be somewhere in the neighborhood of $50 million per year.

Nobody could possibly argue that Rodgers doesn’t deserve every penny.

What you could, and I will argue, is that signing him to that type of deal would severely inhibit the Packers ability to do anything else of import.

Under no circumstance is Aaron coming back to Green Bay without Davante Adams, who is also commanding top money.

He deserves it, too.

Getting both back would be phenomenal and makes you a Super Bowl contender once again.

But you can likely kiss DeVondre Campbell, Rasul Douglas, ZaDarius Smith, and any other meaningful acquisitions goodbye.

If it wasn’t good enough with them last year, why would it be without them this year?

At this point in his career, money and commitment might be more important to Rodgers than winning.

For the life of me, I can’t understand why.

