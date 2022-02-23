I don’t know about you, but I’m exhausted.

As we anticipated, Aaron Rodgers spoke for 40 minutes on Tuesday.

Love, gratitude, apologies, fiancées, Pancha Karmas, just about everything except the one thing we all tuned in for.

Aaron’s acutely aware that he’s got every single one of us in the palm of his hand.

He’s holding the NFL world hostage as he waits to make a decision on his future.

He’s drumming it up and dragging it out.

My question is why?

The only logical answer for the dragging is that he’s waiting to see if the Packers will re-sign Davante Adams.

The drumming up, I’ll never understand.

Nobody, himself included, has anything to gain from the cryptic Instagram posts or the narcissistic hour-long musings about nothing.

Until he’s got a decision to make on his football future, I sincerely hope for all of our health that we don’t hear from Aaron Rodgers again.

