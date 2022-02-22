Less than two weeks after earning his fourth league MVP Award, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is still contemplating his future.

Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show Tuesday afternoon, Rodgers wasted no time in saying “there will be no news today…no decision about my future today.”

After receiving his league MVP Award at the NFL’s annual awards show in Los Angeles, an emotional Rodgers reflected on his time in Green Bay and expressed gratitude toward his teammates, fans and the Packers front office and coaching staff.

A lengthy Instagram post Monday night was equally reflective and grateful. Regarding that post, Rodgers explains, “There’s nothing cryptic about gratitude. I was going thru some pictures from the last year and felt an intense amount of gratitude for the life that I have and the lessons I’ve learned.”

A life that appears to include – to some degree – Shailene Woodley.

Regarding Woodley, Rodgers tells McAfee, “[She] taught me what unconditional love looks like…when you meet your person, life just changes…when you have a partner like that, it just makes life much more enjoyable.”

Reports surfaced two weeks ago suggesting the engagement between Rodgers and Woodley is off.

If Rodgers is true to his word, a decision on his future will come in the near future. In a related story, the window for NFL teams to use the franchise tag on players ticketed for free agency now open. The Packers plans with free-agent-to-be wide receiver, Davante Adams will likely influence his future plans.

In addition to the complexion of the Packers roster, Rodgers is must be in the right frame of mind to handle the riggers of an NFL season.

“You gotta think about what the team looks like, what the grind is…you gotta embrace the grind,” Rodgers says. “I love the game. The game has given me a lot, and I can still play.”

Abundantly clear is that Rodgers’ relationship with the Packers front office is in a much better place than it was twelve months ago.

“I saw a lot of growth,” Rodgers explains. “At the same time, it wasn’t a one-way street. I knew that I had to grow as well. I had to be more comfortable with those conversations, with being responsive to them in a super timely manner. Finding kindness in the adverse moment or difficult conversations that we had.”

As for the timing of his decision, Rodgers continues, “I don’t have anxiety about the decision. I am looking forward to making the decision and moving forward. Let’s get this behind us. I’ve obviously had thoughts about it, but there’s conversations to be had…it won’t be long.”