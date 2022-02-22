He’s got us in the palm of his hand.
Aaron Rodgers took his thoughts to Instagram on Monday night.
He posted a lengthy note of gratitude.
Thanking his now former fiancée.
Thanking his teammates and coaches in Green Bay.
All of this just hours ahead of a potential appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Sirius XM.
This is also happening on the eve of the NFL’s window to start tagging players, when the Packers have a major decision to make on Davante Adams.
Your interpretation is as good as mine here.
To me, the post read like a goodbye.
The timing of it makes me think that, too.
Rodgers has used McAfee as his stage for the better part of the past year.
If there’s a major announcement to make, that’s where he’s going to do it.
Rodgers Watch 2022 could come to a head as early as this afternoon.