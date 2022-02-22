He’s got us in the palm of his hand.

Aaron Rodgers took his thoughts to Instagram on Monday night.

He posted a lengthy note of gratitude.

Thanking his now former fiancée.

Thanking his teammates and coaches in Green Bay.

All of this just hours ahead of a potential appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Sirius XM.

This is also happening on the eve of the NFL’s window to start tagging players, when the Packers have a major decision to make on Davante Adams.

Your interpretation is as good as mine here.

To me, the post read like a goodbye.

The timing of it makes me think that, too.

Rodgers has used McAfee as his stage for the better part of the past year.

If there’s a major announcement to make, that’s where he’s going to do it.

Rodgers Watch 2022 could come to a head as early as this afternoon.

