In the summer of 2010, I had just graduated high school in Cleveland, Ohio, and was getting ready to move to Milwaukee to start my freshman year at Marquette.

The sports story of that summer was LeBron James’ decision.

Would he sign another contract with his hometown Cavaliers or would he leave and sign with another team as a free agent?

A handful of NBA teams came to downtown Cleveland when the free agency window opened to flirt with LeBron.

After those meetings, there was this period of silence where nobody knew exactly what was going to happen?

Then, bang, we all started seeing promos for “The Decision.”

LeBron would announce where he’d be playing basketball next in a nationally televised special program on ESPN.

You know what happened next James and his purple-checkered shirt proclaimed to the world that he’d be taking his talents to South Beach.

Get to the point, Bryan.

Why are you talking about LeBron right now?

Okay, here it is: the last two weeks of Rodgers Watch have felt eerily similar to me to that period of silence in the summer of 2010.

18-year-old Bryan and his Cavalier-fan friends were too naive to think that LeBron would go on national television to break our hearts.

We didn’t understand the vanity involved.

Now, Aaron has mentioned that “a decision” is coming sooner rather than later.

All I’m saying is that if he’s coming back to the Green Bay, there’s no decision to make.

