Curious timing.

Super Bowl 56 was completely overshadowed in Wisconsin on Sunday by reports about #12.

Both ESPN’s Adam Schefter and the NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport reporting on Sunday morning that the Packers are prepared to go all-in for Aaron Rodgers in 2022.

The NFL’s top reporting duo is also saying that the vibes between Rodgers and the Packers are really good right now.

My first thoughts upon reading this?

Uh-oh.

You’ve got to understand that the Schefter’s and Rapaport’s of the world don’t just make this stuff up.

They’re well informed.

This messaging is clearly coming from inside 1265 Lombardi Avenue.

The Packers wanting this particular message out, on Super Bowl Sunday of all days, screams that they don’t think right now that Aaron is coming back.

I hate to use this analogy on Valentine’s Day, but it’s apropos.

We’ve all seen this type of behavior just before a breakup.

“Babe, come back. I promise I’ll be better this time. I’ll try harder as long as you don’t leave.”

Unfortunately for the Packers, the love may already have run out.

It might already be too late.

