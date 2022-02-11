Now, we wait.

The most tumultuous season of Aaron Rodgers’ NFL career culminated on Thursday night with his 4th career MVP award.

Even with all of off-the-field drama, the wishy-washy offseason, the reported ultimatums, the immunization, the appearances on McAfee, and the premature playoff exit, Rodgers is still holding up that MVP trophy at the end.

It’s a testament to the credibility of the voters and to just how good Aaron was between the lines this season.

I have a feeling, though, that he’d trade all of his MVP awards for a chance to be playing in Los Angeles this weekend.

Whatever time is left of Aaron Rodgers’ career won’t be defined by MVP trophies.

It’ll be defined by Lombardi’s.

He knows that better than anyone.

That’s how he needs to decide where he’s going to play next season.

Rodgers didn’t give too many hints about his future during the NFL Honors, but his comments about the Packers were cordial and full of gratitude.

That should leave Packers fans some hope.

Given the layout of the AFC, no place gives him a better chance to be holding up a different trophy next year than Green Bay, Wisconsin.

