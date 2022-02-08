It’s a step in the right direction.

The Packers are hiring former Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia as their special teams coordinator.

The hope is for Bisaccia to fix a special teams unit that ranked last in the NFL and, in more ways than one, cost the Packers their season.

Bisaccia brings a credibility to Green Bay that they didn’t otherwise have.

That being said, a coordinator can only do so much.

There needs to be a full organizational, philosophical change about how to approach special teams.

That means spending money and draft capital on specialists.

That means playing your starters on punt and kickoff coverage and on returns.

You can reincarnate Vince Lombardi, but if the Packers keep rolling out third stringers on special teams, you’re going to continue seeing bad results.

The coaching change is the snap, but improving personnel and changing philosophy are the hold and the kick.

