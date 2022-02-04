It’s open season for speculation in the NFL.

This week alone, the Broncos have continued to gouge the Packers’ coaching staff.

In the process, they’ve become the better favorite in Las Vegas to land Aaron Rodgers.

A sports talk radio host in Nashville has sources telling him that Rodgers is building a house in Tennessee and would be open to coming to play for the Titans.

Meanwhile, Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari is publicly campaigning on The Pat McAfee Show on SiriusXM for Rodgers to return to Green Bay.

Nobody knows for certain what’s going to happen here.

Not the Broncos, not the Titans, not David Bakhtiari, not sports talk radio hosts, heck, maybe not even Aaron Rodgers.

Saying he’s going to Tennessee or Denver at this point is just as crazy as saying he’s coming back to Green Bay.

So let the takes fly.

Speculate, read between the lines, try to enjoy the process, but while you do, keep in mind this one fundamental truth:

Nobody knows anything.

