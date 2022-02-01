That’s a bold thing to say on your first day at work.

New Bears GM Ryan Poles stated during his introductory press conference on Monday that the Bears are going to “take the North and never give it back.”

The North?

I hope you’re talking about Canada. Or maybe Poles is a “Game of Thrones” fan?

He can’t mean the NFC North?

The division the Bears have won once in the last decade?

I’ll believe it when I see it.

This type of rhetoric speaks to the hope that finally exists in the NFC North now that Aaron Rodgers could be on the way out.

Look, I get it.

Introductory press conferences are sales jobs.

They’re opportunities for newly-hired franchise saviors to ingratiate themselves to a new city and a new fanbase.

If that was the goal, then Poles certainly accomplished that on Monday.

But that’s a far cry from taking back the division forever.

It’s disrespectful to Rodgers, who’s yet to make a decision, and quite frankly, to the Vikings and Lions, who are in my opinion, in front of Bears in their rebuilds.

If Aaron leaves, the division will be up for grabs for the first time in 30 years.

Until that happens, the Packers, to steal a phrase, still own it.

Poles and the Bears have lightyears to go.

