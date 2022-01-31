Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are headed to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1989.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs aren’t going anywhere.

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are coming back from heartbreak with a vengeance.

Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers will be a force in due time.

Lamar Jackson is still a former MVP.

He and his Ravens will get it right.

And Mac Jones and the Patriots were right there in the mix in his rookie season.

In short, the AFC is loaded.

Not just now, but for years to come.

Aaron Rodgers better take a long, hard look around before deciding to leave Green Bay and the NFC.

The grass ain’t always greener on the other side.

It damn sure isn’t this time.

