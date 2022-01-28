On a scale of 1 to 10, your “Aaron Rodgers Panic Meter” should be at a 12.

You don’t need to be an NFL insider or a salary cap guru to understand that Denver makes so, so much sense.

The Broncos wanted Aaron last year.

They’ve got 60 million dollars in cap space, the 2nd most in the NFL.

That means they could afford Rodgers and potentially even Davante Adams.

They’ve got good, young talent and ample draft picks to send to Green Bay as compensation in a trade.

They’ve got a top five defense in the league.

As if all of that wasn’t enough, now they’ve got Nathaniel Hackett, Rodgers’ good friend and offensive coordinator.

They’ve got general manager George Paton, who was in Minnesota when Brett Favre brought the Vikings within a play of the Super Bowl in 2009.

And they’ve got experience with this.

This is an organization that successfully squeezed the last bit of football out of Peyton Manning.

They won a Super Bowl in 2015, and Peyton rode off into the sunset on top.

Ultimately, this is going to come down to what Aaron wants to do.

And if he wants to leave Green Bay, he’s not going to find a better situation than Denver.

